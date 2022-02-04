Google TV isn't really a replacement for Android TV — it's basically an updated skin running on top. We're big fans of it, even if most of the hardware it's running on could use some extra power. If you usually spend the weekend watching movies with your family, a feature currently in development could make the browsing experience safer for younger viewers.

While we're still waiting on full profile support for Google TV, the company is hard at work on adding a new Restricted Mode to profiles. The folks at 9to5Google uncovered some strings in the latest launcher update suggesting adult profiles will soon have a way to hide content that could be inappropriate for kids. This mode wouldn't be the same as the child profiles added last year. Instead, it would prevent content deemed unsafe for kids from auto-playing, specifically applying to free movie trailers (referred to as "samples," which, sure) and ad-supported movies and shows. Restricted Mode would require a PIN to unlock the setting.

It's not the only kid-friendly feature Google's developing right now. Although kid profiles have been around for nearly a year, the company might finally be getting around to adding Watchlists, possibly allowing children to save specific movies and shows to their home screen. Unfortunately, the two strings spotted in this launcher update aren't enough to say with certainty this tool is on its way — or, indeed, how it would work — but with any luck, loading up Paw Patrol will be faster than ever.

Unfortunately, there's still no sign on when profiles will finally launch on Google TV. The feature was delayed into 2022 late last year after initially promised for a 2021 launch. Meanwhile, Google is developing a new low-cost Chromecast with Google TV model, rumored to arrive on store shelves in the coming months.

This amazing standing desk has made working from home way more enjoyable Dead legs are a thing of the past now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email