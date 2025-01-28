Summary Google TV seeks more women to join a special advisory program to help improve the platform for all users.

Members of the community can give feedback through monthly surveys and discussions, and Google offers some incentives as a reward.

Answers are kept confidential and Google is not sharing any data of users in the program.

Google TV wants more women to join its user advisory panel to bring fresh perspectives to the platform. Google emailed us and emphasized its commitment to diversity, while also revealing that its advisory community is currently 89% male. Google TV hopes to gather more diverse feedback and improve its product experience by expanding participation.

The Google TV Advisors program is a new initiative set up by Google to help its TV team make informed decisions. This community is made up of regular people, you and me, to provide input on upcoming features, design choices, and overall usability. Members participate in surveys and discussions, and also get early-bird access to new developments. The community, however, needs more women in order to get more balanced input.

Expanding the Google TV Advisors Program

Google TV is offering incentives, including extra entries into monthly sweepstakes with $50 gift cards, to encourage participation. Those already in the program are encouraged to invite the women in their lives to join. Because the program is a direct channel between users and Google's development team, the company is taking this seriously.

Google TV is not alone in seeking user feedback to help guide product development. Both Apple and Microsoft have similar programs, although not in the same format as Google TV's community with monthly surveys and group discussions. Apple has a website where anyone can log in and give feedback, while Microsoft has the Feedback Hub. Neither company has released statistics about the makeup of its feedback communities.

How to sign up for Google TV's advisory group

Users interested in joining the Google TV Advisors program can sign up here. The process involves a short survey, after which selected participants will get an email inviting them to contribute insights.

The link for the Google TV Advisors program: https://www.googletvadvisors.com/h/s/6HlZRpOaCer8Q9hsu6zGb3?rfid=c00d70db-dd0b-41c4-b54e-b23e0139504b

Google assures participants that feedback is used solely to enhance the platform and there is no data sharing involved. The Google TV team simply wants to make Google TV a better experience for everybody, and would like more women to take part in the Advisors program to achieve that aim.