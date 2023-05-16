Last month, Google brought hundreds of ad supported channels to Google TV devices like the Chromecast and a handful of smart TVs. To make these channels more accessible to anyone in the Google ecosystem, the company is bringing its live TV tab to Android TV devices.

The channels will exist in the Live tab between Home and Discover, and will include various programming from NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as international content from countries like India and Japan. Just like its Google TV sibling, Android TV will offer these channels at no cost.

Given the enormous list of 800 channels, it would be annoying to have to scroll through all of them to find your preferred channel. To manage the overwhelming quantity of content, you'll be able to save your favorite channels and pin them to the top of the guide.

As is customary for anything Google at this point, you'll find recommendations on the platform suggesting things to watch based on your interests.

Google TV is essentially a skinned version of Android TV, but either can be an adequate option for your smart TV needs. If you're looking to make the jump to either operating system, we narrowed down our favorite devices running either operating system, including the NVIDIA Shield and the Google Chromecast with Google TV. And if you're not all that into live TV, we listed all the best apps currently available on those devices, so you can watch whatever your heart desires.

Meanwhile, the Android TV experience could be getting even better, as Google recently released new tools to developers to make their give their TV apps Material You design on their associated devices.

Live channels on Android TV will begin rolling out now, but it might take a few weeks before you see them on your device.