Summary Google TV's latest visual overhaul introduces circular icons, saving space and offering a new look to the home screen.

The redesign also adds more apps in the Your apps section, with customization options for reordering and adding apps included as well.

Google TV now includes a shortcut to free TV channels in the Your apps section for users to enjoy a variety of TV content at no cost.

We really love the Google TV platform for all that it brings to the table, with the platform receiving a performance upgrade back in December, bringing faster load times and other enhancements. Google is now announcing a visual overhaul for Google TV with a couple of visual changes and minor tweaks to existing functionality.

Related How to use Google TV How to use Google's version of Plex

Google TV has been prepping this redesign of icons in the Your apps section for a while now. Back in November, Google revealed how developers would need to make changes to their icons for Google TV apps. Android expert and AP contributor Mishaal Rahman's post on X explained this new requirement in great detail back then.

The circular app icons provide a new look to the Google TV home screen, which currently features chunky rectangular boxes/icons for each app in the Your apps row. This new design also saves plenty of space, with Google saying it has increased the number of apps in the Your apps section, while also adding reorder and add apps buttons for additional customization of the horizontal row. In its current form, scrolling to the end of the Your apps row offers a See all option, which opens a page showing all the apps installed on the Google TV product.

Here's what the Your apps row looks like right now

Lastly, Google is also adding a shortcut to free TV channels right within the Your apps row. We saw free TV Channels appearing on Android TV a couple of months ago, so it was only a matter of time before they popped up on Google TV as well. You will be able to watch "everything from local news to movies to sports" at no cost, Google says in the announcement.

While a bulk of these changes should appear over the next few days, some features, such as free TV channels, are limited to the US. Germany supports live TV, too, but in a limited capacity. Google's support page provides an extensive list of all the free TV channels you can access in the US. The redesigned home screen isn't currently live on my Chromecast with Google TV, though Google says these changes will make it to "all devices over the next few months," so we may be in for a bit of a wait here.