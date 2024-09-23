Key Takeaways Google introduced the Google TV Streamer to replace Chromecast and expand its smart home footprint.

One of the features from this new device, the Home Hub, is being made available to existing Google TV devices through an impending software update.

The Home Hub won't be able to locally control Matter devices on other Google TV units, but you will be able to view and control devices attached to your Google Home account.

Google officially took the wraps off its new Google TV Streamer today, meant to replace the Chromecast while expanding the company's reach into your smart home with support for pairing Matter devices directly to the set-top box. While local Matter control requires a Thread radio — something most streaming devices lack — the ability to control smart home devices right from your TV's home screen doesn't. That's what has made it possible for Google to bring one of its newest features to all Google TV devices.

In its larger announcement of changes coming to the Google TV platform alongside the new Google TV Streamer, the company's blog explains that the new device's "Home Hub" feature will begin rolling out to all existing Google TV devices today. The new section will be integrated into the Quick Settings menu, displaying a new Google Home tile that you can click to view controls for adjusting smart lights, thermostats, and other devices you've added to your Google Home account.

Beyond just controlling devices, users will also be able to access their connected cameras directly through Google TV. This means being able to check who's at the front door or monitor other areas around the house without leaving the couch. Real-time notifications will ensure users stay informed about any activity, and these alerts are designed to be non-intrusive, ensuring that your current viewing experience remains uninterrupted.

Recent updates to Google TV have brought significant improvements to the Freeplay app, enriching the free streaming experience. Seven new channels were added, expanding the total offering to an impressive 157. In addition, the app has undergone a UI redesign, making browsing and discovering content even more intuitive. Users can now enjoy new screens dedicated to channel selection and genre-based sorting, while also taking advantage of handy tags like Favorites, Recents, and Popular to quickly access their preferred content.