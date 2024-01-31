Summary Google TV is bombarding users with fullscreen autoplaying ads promoting chicken wraps directly on the home screen.

The ads forcefully take over the screen and push other UI elements out of focus during autoplay.

The recent move by Google TV to bombard screens with video ads, even if they are unrelated to the user's streaming vibe, feels like a disruptive escalation in their ad strategy.

Smart TV platforms and streaming services are increasingly testing ads everywhere, and the trend is not letting up. Last year, we highlighted Google TV ads taking a turn for the worse, featuring physical product ads on the "For You" tab. However, the situation seems to have escalated. Now, Google TV is bombarding users with fullscreen autoplaying ads promoting chicken wraps directly on the home screen.

Users took to Reddit to expose Google's latest move of bombarding Google TV home screens with full-screen ads for Chicken Tender Wraps from Carl's Jr. The ads come complete with sound, forcefully taking over the screen and pushing other UI elements out of focus during autoplay (via 9to5Google). And after it's had its moment in the spotlight, the ad retreats back to the home screen.

Google TV has been tossing video ads onto the home screen for a bit, mostly sticking to the digital content realm. Lately, though, the platform has taken a detour into physical products, throwing car ads into the mix. But for the first time ever, users are treated to an autoplaying full-screen video ad for fast food right on the home screen. Naturally, you've got your escape route—hit the back button or just let the autoplaying ad continue.

This seems to be the next step in Google TV's ad evolution; it started with full-screen banners hyping up new movies and TV shows. Now, these ads aren't just about what you can watch anymore.

We reached out to Google for a statement on this ad style and its sudden takeover of the home screen. We'll make sure to update you once we hear back.

Seeing banner ads on the home screen or in search results is one thing, but when they decide to hijack the entire screen and blast audio out of nowhere, it just takes the annoyance level up a notch. At this rate, it won't be shocking if pretty much every streaming device you love decides to hop on the same irritating bandwagon.

Google isn't the only one playing this game. Pop-up ads are old news, and fellow smart TV contenders like Amazon's Fire TV also showcase fullscreen video ads. However, there's a crucial distinction: Google TV ads usually demand you hover over them before they kick into action, while Fire TV's fullscreen ads jump right in the moment you power up your TV. Nevertheless, the recent move by Google TV to bombard your screen with these video ads, no matter how unrelated they are to your streaming vibe, feels like a whole new level of disruption.