Google TV is set to enter its 'Gemini era' in 2025. Today at CES, Google revealed that new Google TV devices coming later this year will integrate new hardware to make it easier to initiate conversations with your TV's voice assistant as well as see helpful information at a glance. These new Google TV devices will also feature an upgraded, Gemini-powered voice experience capable of handling more complex voice commands.

New Google TV hardware features

Many existing Google TV devices have remotes with microphones built into them so you can talk to Google Assistant without being close to the TV. However, if you don't have your remote on hand, you can't talk to the assistant without getting up and grabbing it.

Upcoming Google TVs won't have this problem, though, as they'll have far-field microphones built directly into them. Far-field microphones can capture audio at a distance, allowing you to talk to your TV's voice assistant without picking up your remote. You'll be able to interact with the assistant on your TV in the same way you do with the assistant on a Google Home speaker.

Another new hardware component coming to future Google TVs is a proximity sensor. Proximity sensors, a staple in smartphones, allow them to detect the presence of a nearby object. Future Google TVs will use proximity sensors so they can sense when you're approaching your TV and then show you an on-screen hub that contains "personalized and informative widgets." Google is still developing this on-screen hub, but says it currently includes widgets for "the weather, a news brief with stories you may be interested in, and your morning commute."

Your browser does not support the video tag.

An upgraded, Gemini-powered voice assistant for Google TV

To make Google TV's voice assistant more conversational, Google is integrating Gemini capabilities into it. This integration provides a few benefits, including:

Using natural language to have a conversation with your Google TV without having to say "Hey, Google" after every question or comment. Receiving responses supplemented with YouTube videos. As an example, if you ask, "What are the best places to visit in Asia for vacation in the summer?", then your Google TV will include YouTube videos in the results. Customizing your TV's ambient mode with one-of-a-kind, AI-generated screensavers. Searching for media and your Google Photos using conversational queries such as "What are the latest movies from Disney?" or "Show me photos from my trip to Italy." Controlling your compatible smart devices with simpler commands like "dim the lights" or "who's at the front door?"

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's unclear how many of these Gemini-powered capabilities will be available on existing Google TV devices, such as the Google TV Streamer. However, it's likely that at least some of them will come to older devices. For example, the AI-generated screensaver feature highlighted in today's announcement has been available on existing Google TV devices since September. Features that require new hardware, like the upcoming on-screen hub, likely won't be coming to older devices, though.

Android Police will be getting a live demonstration of these new Google TV features later today, so if there's anything you want us to try out in particular, be sure to let us know in the comments!