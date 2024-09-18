Key Takeaways A new redesigned Freeplay app now offers better navigation and a "Favorites" section.

There are now more than 800 free ad-supported channels on Google TV, with 150 of them curated in the new Freeplay app.

The app rolled out quietly without any announcements, and has not yet reached all Google TV devices.

Google TV is looking even better after a quiet update to its Freeplay channels. There's a new, redesigned app experience and more free channels. A new "Favorites" section is the cherry on top. This will look great on the new Google TV Streamer .

The new experience allows users to sort channels by categories and genres, and includes a "Favorites" section for quick access to your most-watched channels (via 9to5Google). Users can add free channels to their favorites by simply clicking on the channel name in the guide.

Freeplay channels were previously accessible primarily through a homescreen shortcut or the "Live" tab. The app had limited functionality. Users had to sort through a horizontally-scrolling list of available channels, and there were not many to choose from. The experience was underwhelming.

But there were rumors that Google was working on a new revamped app, and now it is here. The new Freeplay app is still tied to a shortcut on the homescreen, but it is more prominent and using the app is a much better experience now.

The new app experience is great

The first few free channels were decent, but there were not many. Google has continued to build on their offerings, and there are now 800 FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels, with 14 new channels added just last week. Google has over 150 of these in a curated list in the Freeplay app. Some of these channels include:

Accuweather

BBC Earth

Dateline 24/7

Documentary+

Filmrise Free Movies

Gameshow Central

Maverick Black Cinema

NBC News

Telemundo Al Dia

Unsolved Mysteries

There have been some inconsistencies with its rollout. The new app design has not completely replaced the old "Free Channels" branding from the previous app, and the Freeplay button has disappeared from the "Live" tab on some Google TV devices. Google is sure to fix these inconsistencies as the rollout continues.