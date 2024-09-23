Key Takeaways Google TV is getting a big feature update ahead of the Google TV Streamer launch.

Free ad-supported channels are now available under the Freeplay umbrella in the US.

Google TV is expanding to more devices and countries, including projectors and TCL TVs.

Alongside the Google Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Watch 3, Google announced the Google TV Streamer at its 'Made by Google' event on August 13. Over a month later, the company's latest streaming box is ready to hit retail shelves on September 24. To celebrate the occasion, Google is rolling out a major feature update for Google TV, adding support for new free channels, a new Sports Page, and an expansion to more countries.

Google is bringing all its free ad-supported channels under a new Freeplay umbrella. Limited to the US and accessible through the standalone Google TV Freeplay app from the Google TV home screen, it provides access to 150 free-to-stream TV channels. The change went live for several Google TV users earlier this month itself.

To make it easier to browse the available channels, you can filter them based on genre and topic. You can also add a free channel to the Favorites section for quick and easy access.

Source: Google

Initially announced with the Google TV Streamer, the latest Google TV feature update brings the Google Home panel to your existing streaming device. With the Home panel, you can control your smart home devices, including the thermostat temperature, lighting, and even view your Nest camera feed. Everything is also automatically synced with the Google Home app on your phone and other devices.

Similarly, as teased during the Google TV Streamer unveiling, Google AI is coming to all Google TV devices. Your streaming box will use AI to analyze, curate, and provide content suggestions that better match your taste. Plus, with Gemini, you can get AI-generated summaries of TV shows and reviews, making it easier to find what you want to watch next.

Another way Google TV is using generative AI is with its new screensavers. You just tell the AI what you want to see, then Google TV will generate a one-of-a-kind image just for your screen.

Source: Google

To make it easier to follow your favorite sporting activities, Google TV is adding a new Sports page in the 'For You' tab. It will provide access to all sporting content in one place, so you can quickly watch an ongoing game, check the schedule of upcoming games, view YouTube highlights, and more. Plus, with personalized recommendations, you'll get suggestions to watch games that interest you. The new Sports page is only rolling out for Google TV users in the US.

Source: Google

Google TV expands to more devices and countries

In its announcement, Google claims Google TV (and Android TV) is the world's biggest streaming platform, with over 270 million active monthly devices. To continue this momentum, the company is getting new partners and devices onboard. Thanks to this, you'll soon see Google TV running on Hisense TCL's Art TVs, smart monitors from Asus, and projectors from Epson, XGIMI, and Hisense.

Lastly, Google TV is expanding to new markets, including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.