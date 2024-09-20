Key Takeaways Google TV added 7 new free channels under its Freeplay service, now totaling 157.

The Freeplay app received a UI redesign, making it easier to browse and find content.

Google TV continues to expand its free content library, positioning itself as a strong competitor in the streaming industry.

Google's been on a roll with Google TV lately, and the latest update is no exception. The platform, already a favorite for its sleek interface and massive content library, just got even better with a fresh batch of free channels.

According to 9to5Google, Google TV has added seven new channels to its Freeplay service, bringing the grand total to an impressive 157. This follows a recent rebranding of Google TV's free offerings under the "Freeplay" banner. The new additions are as follows:

The Bob Ross Channel

Comedy Dynamics

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Milan

Dazn Ringside

Dazn Women’s Football

Dove Channel

The Hill TV.

Source: 9to5Google

But that's not all. The Freeplay app itself has gotten a makeover. Google's rolled out a redesigned UI that makes browsing and finding content easier. There are new screens for picking channels and sorting the guide by genre, plus handy new categories like Favorites, Recents, and Popular. Best of all, this update is happening server-side, so no need to update your app.

Google TV's on a free content spree

This latest update is just part of a bigger trend. Just last month, Google added 14 new FAST channels, including Billiard TV and Buzzr. The company even expanded its search functionalities to include results from The Roku Channel and Amazon Prime Video. Implementations such as these will make it easier for everyday users to locate the programs they want without having to scroll through endless menu options.

Google TV is clearly serious about building its free content library, a trend that has been occurring in the industry as of late. Users frequently use platforms such as Freevee and Pluto TV, which offer similar services. This should help keep users within the streaming industry despite recent price hikes from companies like Netflix and Disney+.

Luckily, the platform is becoming a real contender in the streaming wars, going head-to-head with its competitors.

Bottom line

With new channels and a revamped app experience, Google TV is proving it's committed to both content and user experience. Whether you're into classic Bob Ross or the latest in women's football, there's something new for everyone on Google TV Freeplay.