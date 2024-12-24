Summary Google Freeplay offers over 170 free streaming channels, with a dozen new additions.

The service includes holiday-specific Stingray music channels, though availability may be limited.

Users in the US can access these channels on smart TVs or Google streaming devices.

Similar to smart TVs from Samsung and LG, Google began offering free streaming channels earlier this year in the US. The service, called Google Freeplay, provides more than a hundred ad-supported free channels and the lineup has been expanding every month. Now, just in time for the holiday season, it's adding over a dozen more channels.

Related Google TV ads are about to get more annoying Brace for large QR codes on the home screen

First spotted by 9to5Google, Google TV has added over a dozen free streaming channels in the past week or so. The Freeplay service initially launched with only about 80 channels, but the list has been expanding monthly. With these additions, Google TV now offers more than 170 free streaming channels. The latest additions include:

Designated Survivor

Places & Spaces – The Great Christmas Light Fight

Best of Dr Phil

Xumo Free Holiday Movie Channel

Xumo Free Holiday Classics

Xumo Christian Christmas

Continuum

Z Nation

The Design Network

Filmrise: Classic TV

UFC

Unbeaten

Big 12 Studios

Waypoint TV

PursuitUP read more

In addition to these channels, the service has also added several Stingray music channels specifically for the holiday season. These include Stingray Greatest Holiday Hits, Stingray Soul Storm Christmas, and Stingray Hot Country Christmas. However, these channels may only be available during the holiday period, as noted by the publication.

170 free channels and counting

The newly added channels are live in the US and available if you’re running the latest version of Google TV software on your smart TV or using the company's streaming devices like the Google TV Streamer and Chromecast with Google TV. To stream these channels, look under the Google TV Freeplay app.

Google may continue adding more channels to Freeplay into next year, but it's great that the service offers free streaming options for US consumers — especially as Google's YouTube TV service is set to become more expensive soon.