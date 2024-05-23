Summary Google TV will get PiP support with Android 14 for TV, but it will be restricted to select apps like communication and health, limiting its utility.

Most streaming boxes and TVs miss PiP due to low-end hardware, with PiP on Google TV only available for "qualified" devices.

Google TV apps must declare PiP category for approval, with restrictions to prevent misuse like displaying ads or triggering PiP without user intervention.

Android has had support for picture-in-picture (PiP) functionality since forever. The handy feature lets you play videos and other streams inside a floating window overlayed on your phone's screen. Despite being based on the same AOSP base, Android TV misses out on picture-in-picture support. There were signs of the feature debuting with Android 13 for TV supporting the most outlandish aspect ratios, but Google eventually ditched plans to release the OS altogether. Things are finally changing, and Google is finally ready to bring PiP to Google TV, but it might not be as useful as on phones.

While the likes of the Nvidia Shield TV Pro and some high-end Android TVs from Sony support PiP, most streaming boxes and TVs miss out on this feature. That's likely due to their low-end hardware and limited RAM. No wonder Google notes in its original Android 14 for TV announcement that PiP will only work on "qualified" TVs and streaming devices. So, even if you own a fairly recent Google TV model, it might not support PiP when it gets the Android 14 for TV update.

More importantly, Google has imposed restrictions on when developers can trigger PiP on Google TV, heavily limiting its usefulness. On Android phones, you can trigger PiP while viewing content from your favorite services. But on Google TV, the company will only allow four categories of apps to use PiP: communication, smart home, health, and ticker. This means apps like video calling, baby monitors, fitness tracking, and stock tickers can trigger PiPs, but not streaming apps like Netflix or YouTube.

Developers must declare their Android TV app category

As Mishaal Rahman notes for Android Authority, Android TV apps must declare their PiP category usage. Google will then audit and approve the request. Thankfully, the company's guidelines prohibit apps from using PiP windows to display ads or promotional materials. Apps also cannot trigger PiP mode without user intervention. These restrictions should help deliver a good user experience, ensuring spammy apps don't end up using the PiP feature in the wrong way.

Admittedly, triggering a PiP window for a stream would have been more helpful on Google TV. It would have allowed you to look for other content to watch while already streaming a movie or TV show.

Android 14 for TV should launch later this year, though it may take a while to arrive for your streaming box or Google TV-powered television.