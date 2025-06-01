Trimming down the time we spend on our phones does not require much beyond a built-in tool like Digital Wellbeing and a bit of discipline. You monitor what apps consume most of your time, set appropriate limits, and resist the urge to give yourself extra minutes.

Limiting screen time on Google TV, which runs on some of the best streaming devices, is a different story. Google's streaming platform doesn't have as many watch time management features as an Android phone. It doesn't need them as much because getting drawn in by social media on a TV is trickier. Still, with so many great shows, it's easy to spend too much time in front of the screen.

The few time management features on Google TV may not become apparent until you dig into the software's settings screens. That is especially true if you're configuring them for your kids' profiles. Let's uncover them and see how they work.

4 Set up screen time on Google TV

Applies to kids' profiles only

Google TV has a built-in screen time mana