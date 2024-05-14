Google TV is a user interface (UI) based on Android TV. It personalizes your TV's home screen based on your watching preferences and history. Google TV can be used on any budget Android smartphone, tablet, supporting smart TV, and modern Chromecast. There is a dedicated Google TV app for Android phones, Apple iPhones, and tablets. Smart TVs and Chromecast devices have it as their core software.

Usually, Google TV operates seamlessly. However, occasional hiccups like freezing, lag, or stuttering may arise. In these instances, you may need to reset the device to its original settings. This tutorial walks you through the steps to perform a factory reset and fix the glitches you experience on your Google TV.

Power reset your Google TV

When your Google TV malfunctions or has issues, restart it and see if this solves the problem. If a normal restart doesn't help, long press the power button for some time and then shut down your Google TV completely. This power resets your device.

Performing a factory reset should be the last trick for troubleshooting. A factory reset removes everything from your TV and returns it to its original state.

Related How to manage your Google TV Watchlist Keep track of your favorite shows, and never miss another episode again

What happens when you factory reset a Google TV?

A factory reset helps you fix issues you may experience with your Google TV. It's also handy when selling your TV, as it removes your personal information. So, back up important data before proceeding with the factory reset.

Here's what happens when you factory reset your Google TV:

Removes existing installed apps.

Deletes parental control settings.

Removes all your data, such as TV shows, movie preferences, and watchlists.

Deletes your Google account and other login details from Google TV.

Deletes saved Wi-Fi network or wired connection settings.

Clears your personalized settings, such as picture and audio.

How to factory reset your Google TV?

Performing a factory reset removes all settings from your Google TV and reinstates the factory settings. It returns to the state it was in when it left the factory. The process of factory resetting is simple, and here's how to do it:

If your remote control has a Quick Settings button indicated by a cog-wheel icon, press it, scroll down, and select Settings from the Google TV home screen. If the Quick Settings button is not present on your remote control, press the Home button, scroll down, and select Settings on the TV screen. Scroll down and select System. Choose About and select Reset. Tap Factory reset. On Sony TV with Google TV, you may see a Factory data reset option, which is the same. Choose Factory reset again. Select Erase Everything. You're asked to enter the PIN. Enter it to start the factory reset process.

You can follow the above steps to factory reset your Chromecast with Google TV.

Your Google TV takes a few minutes to erase everything and then turns off. The LED light on your TV may blink for some time during the process. After some time, the TV reboots, and your Google TV goes back to its original state.

Related Best VPN for Google TV in 2024 Watch the latest shows around the globe right at home with the best Google TV VPNs

Easily fix your Google TV issues

The above steps help you factory reset your Google TV. After the reset, set up your device using the Google Home app. Then, use our guide to learn everything about Google TV. You can also use these tricks to optimize your playback experience. The Play Store has several apps that work with Google TV, letting you take control of your TV.