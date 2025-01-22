Summary Google TV is introducing a "News Brief" feature.

The new section will appear for some users on the "For You" page.

The feature will be powered by Gemini and provide narrated overviews and news clips for top stories.

If you're someone that owns a smart TV, chances are, you've at least heard of Google TV. The OS has been around for some years now, and has only gotten better over time as the brand has put more effort into creating an experience that really showcases your favorite TV shows and movies.

Of course, it's really all about updates, and we have no doubt that there are more exciting things in store for the near future, especially when it comes to hands-free controls. With that said, it looks like a new feature is now being rolled out to Google TV, making the "For You" page a little more informative than before.

Google is looking to try something new

The update was announced through the Google TV help page, sharing that a new experimental feature will be rolled out to some current Google TV users. The change will come as an addition to the "For You" page, adding a "News Brief" section.

This new section will provide users with curated news and news clips from YouTube. The idea here is to show users "concise, narrated overviews and related videos of top news stories."

As you can imagine, Google is making use of Gemini here in order to provide these concise pieces of information. Users should expect frequent updates to the news briefs, providing important news at a glance.

With that said, this is an experimental feature and Google is looking for feedback which you can provide using the form on this page. Google TV is available through various streaming devices and also comes built into many smart TVs.