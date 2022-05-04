Google TV’s Live tab is getting an upgrade to help you sort through each channel and create your own dedicated list of favorite channels. The new Favorite Channels feature is coming to Google TV’s Live tab from today, and it’ll allow you to select a variety of your top picks, so you don’t have to traipse through every channel each time you turn it on before finding your regular viewing. Hopefully, this should make it far easier for you to find what you want to watch.

The Google TV homescreen offers a Live tab, which will pull through all channels from services such as Pluto TV, Sling, YouTube TV, and more. When you’ve had this latest update, you’ll find that tab now has two options with All Channels or Favorite Channels in a box on the top left. You can see how the upgrade will appear in the image at the top of this article.

To fill out your Favorite Channels, you’ll find pressing on the channel's name will bring up a star icon, which means it has been added to your list. If you want to remove a channel, you can press again, and the star icon will disappear. Once you've set this up, you can navigate to Favorite Channels, and you’ll find all of your choices in this one place. It’s not clear what decides the order of your Favorite Channels, but we suspect it may be your first pick appears at the top, and other choices follow it.

Google says that the feature is rolling out now with the update continuing “throughout the month,” so you should see the upgrade land on your device in the coming weeks. Google I/O 2022 is set for next week. There’s a chance we may hear about more Google TV features in the runup or during the event itself.

