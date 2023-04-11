Watching content through the best streaming boxes and TVs has become increasingly expensive. There has been a steep rise in the number of streaming services in recent years, and even worse, they have become pricier over time. You don't need to pay to watch content, though. There are hundreds of ad-supported TV channels that can be streamed for free. Google TV's Live tab already offers access to hundreds of such free channels. The company is now expanding this list even further with the addition of new sources from Plex, Tubi, and Haystack.

Google TV is also bundling its own set of free channels that will be accessible without downloading any app. With the addition of new sources, the company claims Google TV offers access to over 800 free ad-supported channels through its Live tab, the most for a smart TV platform. This will include channels streaming content in Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese. Google first integrated over 300+ free channels from Pluto TV into its platform in December 2021. The new channels will start rolling out in the coming weeks in the US.

Source: Google

Besides the new free channels, Google TV's Live tab is getting a revamp with the addition of a TV guide. It will organize all free channels into different categories, so you can easily find the type of content you want to stream. You can save the free channels you like to access them from the Favorites section quickly.

In case you can't make up your mind on what to watch, Google TV will recommend channels based on what they are playing to help with discoverability. Plus, if you are subscribed to YouTube TV or Sling TV or have access to over-the-air channels, they will also appear in the Live tab.

For now, the redesigned Live tab and the additional free channels in Google TV will be available on Chromecast and all Google TV-powered televisions from Sony, TCL, Hisense, and Philips in the US. The company plans to bring these changes to compatible Android TVs and more markets later this year.