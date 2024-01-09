Summary Chromecast with Google TV will soon support Fast Pair for easy connection with supported headphones and earbuds.

Fast Pair is set to come to more Google TV and Android TV decies later in 2024.

Smart TVs, including LG models, will soon be able to function as Matter hubs for controlling smart home gadgets through the Google Home app.

Google TV devices are getting some handy new features. At CES today, Google announced that starting soon, you'll be able to connect supported headphones and earbuds to your Chromecast with Google TV using Fast Pair, and that some smart TVs will soon be able to act as Matter hubs for controlling connected gadgets through the Google Home app.

Fast Pair is coming to Chromecast

Source: Google

Fast Pair is a Google feature that allows supported accessories to connect to Android phones, Android tablets, and Chromebooks without any digging in the device's Bluetooth settings. Google actually announced that Fast Pair would be coming to Google TV early last year, saying at the time that the feature would be available in the "coming months."

Loosely interpreted, the company is still technically hitting that mark: Chromecast with Google TV devices should be getting Fast Pair in the next month or so. Google says that "more Google TV devices" will get Fast Pair "later this year." That phrasing's a little harder to wriggle out of, so here's hoping Google makes good on it this time.

Smart TVs will soon be Matter hubs

Source: Google

Matter is coming to Google TV, too — though not the Chromecast with Google TV. According to Google, both LG smart TVs and "select Google TV and other Android TV OS devices" will soon be able to function as Matter hubs, connecting all your Matter-compatible smart home gadgets to the Google Home app for easy control.

Google gave an even vaguer tentative timeline for this feature, saying only that it's coming "soon." Plenty of devices you might already own — including several Google's, like the Nest Audio and second-gen Nest Hub — can already function as Matter hubs, but hey, having more options is rarely a bad thing.