Google stepped up efforts to bring its fight to many of the best streaming platforms by unveiling more than 800 free channels for Google TV earlier this month. The expansion has made the smart TV operating system a great option if you're looking for a way to watch your favorite shows and movies without having to pay for a subscription. The free channels are now making their way to a wider set of users in the United States.

The free channels were first announced on April 11, and they began rolling out to users over the past few weeks. As per 9to5Google, these channels are now available for everyone with supported devices, including Chromecast devices and smart TVs from TCL, Sony, Hisense, and Philips.

These free channels come from Tubi, Plex, and Haystack News, and they all appear in the "Live" tab alongside existing Pluto TV channels. This means Google TV now offers more than 800 free TV channels that you can explore.

To access the free channels, open the Google TV app and navigate to the redesigned Live tab. You will see a list of channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and others. You can also search for specific channels or browse by category.

The free channels are ad-supported, but you can skip the ads if you don't mind paying a subscription fee. This might be a better option if you're looking for a premium streaming experience with access to the latest and greatest shows and movies.

In some ways, Google TV's free channels set it apart from the competition. The platform offers access to a range of streaming channels that are not available on other streaming devices.

It is worth noting, however, that other streaming services, such as Roku and Apple, also provide access to free, ad-supported streaming channels. So, while Google TV's free channels are certainly a unique feature, they are not necessarily a game-changer that puts it far ahead of its competitors.

That said, Google TV offers further features and capabilities that may make it stand out to certain users, such as its integration with Google Assistant for voice control, personalized recommendations based on viewing habits, and integration with other Google services.