The Google TV app received its long overdue Material You makeover in December 2022. It was a major revamp, with the app's background switching to a lighter shade of gray and the bottom navigation bar featuring pill-shaped icons. Despite the Material You love, the TV app did not gain any new features. This could soon change, with the company seemingly working on a home screen widget for the Google TV app.

9to5Google reports that Google TV appears as an option in the Widgets list on their Pixel 7 Pro running the Android 13 QPR2 beta. While they could place the 4x5 widget on their home screen, it only displayed a "Google TV" search bar flanked with search and remote options on each side. Tapping on the widget opens the Google TV app's home screen, clearly indicating that it is under development.

Source: 9to5Google

Considering the 4x5 size, the widget could show content recommendations from various Google TV sources. Netflix provides a similar 3x2 content recommendation widget.

In its current version, you cannot resize the Google TV widget to occupy less space on your home screen, though this might change in the future. It also does not seem to work or load on other Android devices.

Google TV is not the only app bound to receive a home screen widget. The company is testing a 3x2 Material You-styled widget for its Contacts app. The widget was first spotted in November 2022, but there have been no signs of it since then. These new widgets might debut with the next Android 13 Feature Drop in March.

Google spent most of 2022 updating its apps like Google Translate, Play Books, and Google Drive with Material You-styled widgets. The company might be revamping its widgets for the upcoming Pixel Tablet, as the added screen real estate will allow the Material You-themed widgets to shine.