Summary The Google TV app could soon get a fresh design tweak with blue accents across the interface.

A new Hot and New tab to look up trending content and an improved search tool to display recent queries could be coming, too.

Google is still working on these features, as per an APK teardown, so there is a chance they may not see the light of day.

Google TV powers some of the best streaming devices for your living room, but it’s also a companion app for your phone, letting you manage your watchlist, remote control your TV, and even rent movies and shows. While the app already does its job well, Google is working on adding new features — and a fresh coat of color to liven things up.

Right now, the Google TV app feels vibrant, thanks to all the movie posters and show thumbnails filling up the home screen. But its own interface elements have been fairly dull, dominated by black and gray — arguably the most uninspiring colors out there. According to an APK teardown by Android Authority, Google is testing a design tweak that replaces gray elements with deep and light blue accents. These new colors appear across buttons, the bottom menu bar, and even the floating remote controller button.

Though subtle, this change adds some much-needed visual flair to the app without feeling overwhelming or moving a lot of things to worsen the user experience.

Old (top) vs. New (bottom) Google TV app interface (Source: Android Authority)

Google TV may get new features, too

The teardown also revealed references to potential new features. A flag labeled HotAndNewFeature__enable_hot_and_new_tab suggests that Google could introduce a Hot and New tab, helping users quickly discover trending and recently added content on the platform. However, the outlet wasn’t able to activate the feature, so its exact functionality remains unclear at the moment.

Additionally, Google is improving the app’s search tool with a minor feature upgrade. It may soon display your recent searches in a list when you open the search bar (screenshot above), allowing you to jump back to previous queries without missing a beat — a particularly useful addition for those of us who tend to forget what we were looking for.

While these changes indicate that Google is actively working on these feature and visual enhancements, APK teardowns don’t always guarantee that features will indeed make it to the final release. Still, we’re hoping these handy updates roll out to stable channels sooner rather than later.