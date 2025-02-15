Summary Google is incorporating AI into its Google TV app for Android to offer reviews and summaries of TV shows and movies.

The app will feature an Instagram Stories-style slideshow for movies and TV shows with generative AI summaries and user reviews.

There's no word on when these AI capabilities will officially make it to the Google TV app, but the wait may not be too long.

Google has worked tirelessly over the past year or so to bundle AI in some form across its services. Today, AI elements can be found across many Google products, from its search engine experience to the more advanced capabilities offered by Gemini through Workspace apps. Unsurprisingly, the Google TV platform hasn't been exempt from this phenomenon either, with the company already working on bringing AI-powered News Briefs to the large screen. It now looks like some AI capabilities are also coming to the Google TV app for Android in a forthcoming update, offering reviews and summaries of TV shows and movies.

The folks over at Android Authority looked through the Google TV app (4.39.2886.720900620.9-release) to unlock a new Summaries, reviews & more button situated within a TV show or movie's page within the app. More specifically, this new button replaces the existing Watch on TV button that most users will see when navigating to a similar page.

Current vs upcoming

Tapping the Summaries, reviews & more button opens up an Instagram Stories-style slideshow, each containing additional details about the title. A total of six are available, with only a few of them using generative AI. The first slide gives you a brief explanation of the plot without ruining any of the suspense.

A good use of Google's AI capabilities