Despite Google not having too much streaming hardware on its own storefront, the brand has done quite well when it comes to getting its streaming experience into millions of homes, simply by bundling Google TV with hardware sold by other companies like Sony, TCL, Hisense, Onn, and more. Over the years, it has managed to improve the experience with changes and new features.

And while Google has a team that delivers these changes, sometimes getting feedback directly from users is key, if not essential, in making these software updates notable. With that said, it looks like Google is making new moves to secure more answers from its Google TV users, launching a new community for those that are interested in shaping the future of the experience.

A new community you may want to join

The Google TV Advisors community is now available and folks can opt in if they'd like to help build a better Google TV experience. Android Authority reported on this new community, as it appeared as an advertisement for a colleague using their Google TV Streamer. Of course, it's important to note what's involved here, and will require users to participate by sharing feedback about Google TV once or twice a month.

In addition to the above, there's also going to be a hub that will allow community members to see what's coming down the pipeline when it comes to features. It will also offer insight into how the team at Google is using the service, like information about content and what shows are being watched. And if that wasn't enough, Google's also throwing in some gift cards as rewards for participation as well.

The important thing here is that folks will provide feedback about what they are experiencing, which will hopefully make the experience better. If you want to give this a try and have yet to see it pop up on any of your Google TV devices, you can always just use this link to sign up directly. It's important to go over the fine details here as you will need to share your usage habits and what not. So, if privacy is your main concern, then it might be a good idea not to just sign up for this community.