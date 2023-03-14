Advertising takes many forms, and some of them are acceptable, but most are ugly and unwanted. Even the best streaming devices carry operating system-level ads. We don’t mind seeing promoted content like movies and TV shows, even if they aren’t tailored to our watch history. But when the same space is used for advertising physical products, the TV resembles a billboard you willingly paid for. Ads on Google TV caught our attention late in January, but they only seem to grow worse as time passes.

Ads on streaming devices aren’t new. Amazon’s Fire TV devices seem to have set the trend, and Chromecast with Google TV jumped on the bandwagon sometime in January this year. Initially spotted by users in India, the Android TV and Google TV ads promoted a brick-and-mortar iPhone reseller, among other things. Now, at least one Redditor confirms seeing an advert for Audi on their Nvidia Shield TV homepage in Germany (via 9to5Google).

The Shield TV has had room for content-related ads for a few years now, but this prominent advertisement banner for Audi takes up the entire upper half of the screen, doubling up as the background for the first horizontal scrolling app carousel. This is a disturbing development because the Nvidia Shield TV runs Android TV and not Google TV, indicating the gradual permeation of pesky advertisements across Google’s smart TV OS flavors.

After paying for streaming hardware and content subscriptions, we may not be inclined to pay for (what should, by default, be) an ad-free experience. If you’ve had enough of these unsightly ads, you can try using a custom launcher on your Android TV and Google TV devices, though the setup process calls for a modicum of patience. As far as we can tell, Google has no plans of slowing down the spread of ads across Android/Google TV.