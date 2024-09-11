Key Takeaways Google TV offers users over 800 ad-supported channels, with its own curation of 150+ FAST channels.

The platform has just added 14 new FAST channels in a recent update, including the likes of Unspeakable, Buzzr, The Rifleman, and more.

The new channels can be found at the end of the Google TV Free built-in channel list.

Last year, Google revamped Google TV with the introduction of FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels, bringing a treasure trove of free content to users, all without having to download, sign up, or subscribe to a separate application.

In total, Google TV offers access to over 800 ad-supported channels, alongside its own curation of more than 130 FAST channels, which includes the likes of Reuters Now, BBC Food, Top Gear, The FBI Files, and more.

Related Google TV's free channel count continues rising There are 139 FAST channels in Google's catalog now

As part of a recent update, the service gained new channels like Family Feud Classic, Rig TV, Court Legendary Trials, Cheaters, CBC News & Explore, Heartland, FilmRise Horror, FilmRise True Crime, Grit Xtra, and Laff More. Now in a subsequent update, Google TV is adding 14 new FAST channels to the platform, taking the total channel count to over 150.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the new channels include the following:

Billiard TV

Buzzr

The Rifleman

Xumo Free Nature & Wildlife TV

The Conners

World’s Most Evil Killer

Untold Stories of the ER

Xumo Free Bollywood & Indian Cinema

Ghost Hunters Channel

Highway to Heaven

Unspeakable

Cook’s Country Channel

Ebony TV by Lionsgate

FilmRise: The Dick Van Dyke Show

FAST channels might soon have a new home on Google TV

Source: Google

To access the new channels, head to the Live tab on your Google TV, and under Free built-in channels, head to Google TV. You'll find the new channels located at the end of the Google TV Channel list.

It's worth noting, however, that free channels will likely find a new home in a subsequent update. 9to5 pointed out that the new Google TV Streamer has a dedicated app called Google TV Freeplay, which will likely house all of Google's FAST channels. The device is expected to be available starting September 24, and a subsequent update might bring the app to Freeplay app to all Google TV users. While not a monumental change, the new app is expected to streamline the Google TV interface and make it easier for users to discover new content