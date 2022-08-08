Google TV has a few options if you want to watch shows in real-time, but most of them are through third-party app integrations which stray from Google’s ideal user experience. But the platform now seems to be closer to launching 50 new "live" TV channels which would be free to watch.

The concept of ad-supported, free-to-watch linear channels isn’t novel to over-to-top services: Samsung smart TV buyers have long enjoyed access to over 200 channels while Paramount-owned Pluto TV streams nearly 300 channels online. Funnily enough, Google TV made Pluto TV its free linear channel provider of choice to users last year. At the same time, Google has also put a lot of investment into YouTube TV, stocking up carriage deals with the traditional networks, basic cable mainstays, and sports channels while charging customers $85 a month to view its programming.

Still, Google TV isn't YouTube TV and Google could do better to provide free channels on a platform that bears its own name. In interviews earlier this year, senior Google staffers hinted at more live TV channels coming to Google TV soon. Now, 9to5Google says there’s evidence of these new channels coming soon. Combing through the code for the latest Android TV launcher app reveals 50 new “Google TV Channels” and an accompanying description:

"Enjoy 50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up, or download"

Channels which we could see soon include:

ABC News Live

America’s Test Kitchen

American Classics

The Asylum

Battery Pop

CBC News

ChiveTV

Deal or No Deal

Divorce Court

Dry Bar Comedy

FailArmy

Filmrise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

It’s Showtime at the Apollo!

Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network

Love Nature

Maverick Black Cinema

MooviMex

Nature Vision

NBC News Now

Newsmax TV

Nosey

The Pet Collective

Power Nation

Reelz

Teletubbies

Today All Day

Toon Goggles

USA Today

World Poker Tour

Wu Tang Collection TV

Xumo Crime TV

Xumo Movies

Xumo Westerns

As Google’s prompt says, being able to turn on any of these channels right from the Google TV home screen could beat having to navigate a third-party app like YouTube TV or Pluto TV. That said, the types of linear channels you'll find on OTT services often serve up old, niche content or, if they are new, are often already distributed free from their publisher, so the cost to Google for screening this content is very low.

Things may change between now and when the new channels go live — if they do. There's no indication of a timetable.