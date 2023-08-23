Summary Google TV is expanding its live offerings by adding 27 new free TV channels, bringing the total to 104 channels accessible without additional apps or signing in.

Some of the highlighted shows on these channels include popular titles like Top Gear and Baywatch, offering a variety of content for viewers.

Football enthusiasts will also benefit from the seamless integration of NFL Sunday Ticket into the Google TV interface, providing easy access to live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games and game highlights.

As the digital streaming era continuously evolves, companies are battling it out for viewers' attention, constantly adding new features to their platforms. Google TV is no exception to this trend, nor should it be, considering all its competition. Riding the wave of previously announced features, the platform is adding more fuel to its live TV offerings.

Google TV today announced it is adding 27 new free TV channels, pushing the total up to 104 channels that users can access without needing to download any separate apps or sign in. Among the highlighted shows on these channels are popular titles like Top Gear and Baywatch. This development follows closely on the heels of an April announcement about the availability of more than 800 free TV channels on the Live tab in the US, which took into account the channels Google TV can pull from other apps.

All the available channels can be found on a Google TV support page, but we did the leg work for you and made a list of just the 27 new channels being added today:

Anger Management Antiques Roadshow Are We There Yet Baywatch BBC Earth BBC Food BBC Home & Garden BritBox Mysteries Classic Doctor Who Demand Africa Easy Listening Game Show Central Historias de Amor Impossible KokoWA Lo Mejor de Telemundo Motortrend Murder She Wrote Newsmax PBS Antiques RoadShow Remember the 80s Shades of Black Smooth Jazz The Price is Right - The Barker Years This Old House Top Gear Universal Crime

Furthermore, for football enthusiasts, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV will be seamlessly integrated into the Google TV interface in the US. This collaboration will give users easy access to live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, top game highlights, and weekly game recommendations right from their Google TV home screen. Additionally, YouTube TV subscribers who have the NFL Sunday Ticket included in their membership can quickly navigate to their desired games from the Live tab.

Today's updates aren't the only talking points. Earlier this month, we highlighted potential plans by Google TV to introduce around 50 free live channels, which doesn't seem to be counting the 27 added today. Channels such as ABC News Live, America’s Test Kitchen, and World Poker Tour were rumored to be on the list, and both World Poker Tour and America’s Test Kitchen have been confirmed.