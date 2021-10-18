With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google's smartphone lineup is more ambitious than ever. An all-new camera system, a radical redesign, and its first-ever custom silicon make for one of the most exciting launches in years. That sense of ambition doesn't stop at the phone this year. In an attempt to boost sales, Google is going after basketball fans with a new — and unusual — partnership with the NBA, as the Pixel series is now the league's "Official Fan Phone."

According to today's blog post, this sponsorship extends to the NBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League, in addition to becoming the presenting partner for this season's playoffs. It's just the latest step in a relationship that includes separate deals with YouTube TV and Search Trends. Marketing titles aside, it seems like Google and the NBA are now BFFs.

All of these partnerships don't mean much if nothing's extended to the fans. Google says that it'll work closely with the NBA to "create exciting immersive experiences" for fans using both 3D and augmented reality technology, taking full advantage of some new features planned to be announced during tomorrow's launch event. Everything else teased here — high-quality photos during games, scores included in Search, and jersey listings in Shopping — are available to all Google users, but it's a welcome reassurance nonetheless.

We'll have to wait and see if those new AR experiences make an appearance alongside the phones tomorrow. In a fun coincidence, Google's event is scheduled to air just a few hours earlier than the first NBA games of the season — a perfect opportunity for some post-launch Pixel ads.

