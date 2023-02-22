You don't need to browse Google in dark mode all the time

While browsing the web at night in the dark mode prevents eye strain, you should switch back to the light theme during day hours. Being the most popular search engine, Google supports a dark theme on desktop and mobile, but it may not be everyone's cup of tea. Whether you access Google on Android, iOS, or a top Chromebook, it's easy to turn off dark mode.

Since most websites use a light theme by default, the transition from a dark theme in Google search pages to a web page feels awkward at times. Instead of looking for a dark mode on your preferred website, turn off dark mode on Google to avoid these irregularities during browsing.

Turn off dark mode on Google for desktop

You can visit Google on your preferred browser on the desktop and follow the steps below to turn off dark mode.

Head to Google on the desktop. Select Settings in the lower-right corner. Click Dark theme to turn it off.

You also have the option to sync the Google theme with your device settings. When your Windows or Mac is on a dark theme, Google uses the same theme during search results. When you switch to the light theme, the search engine reverts to it.

Open Google in your desktop browser and select Settings at the bottom. Select Search settings. Click Appearance from the left sidebar. Click the radio button beside Device Default and click the Save button.

Disable dark mode for Google Search on mobile

You can turn off the dark theme for Google Search on mobile. The interface is slightly different from the desktop.

Visit Google on your default mobile browser. Tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Select Dark theme to turn it off. 2 Images Close

Similar to the desktop, you can change the Google Search appearance based on the device theme on mobile.

Open Google on your preferred mobile browser. Select the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner. Tap Search settings. 2 Images Close Select Device default. Scroll down and tap Save. 2 Images Close

Google saves your preference on mobile and changes the theme per the device's appearance.

Turn off dark mode for Google Chrome

Most Android users access Google from the default search widget on the homescreen or the Chrome browser. If you set a dark theme on your Android phone, the system uses the same on the search widget and preferred browser. You need to disable dark mode on your phone.

Swipe up from the homescreen to open the app drawer menu. Open Settings with a familiar gear icon. Select Display. Disable the Dark theme toggle. 2 Images Close

If Google Chrome still uses the dark theme, make changes to the app settings.

Launch Google Chrome on your phone. Tap the kebab menu (three-dots) in the upper-right corner. Open Settings. 2 Images Close Select Theme. Tap the radio button beside Light. 2 Images Close

From now on, Google Chrome uses a light theme even when your phone runs in a dark mode.

Which theme should you use for Google Search?

We advise using the dark theme at night and light mode for Google Search during day hours. But switching between themes all the time can get tiring and inconvenient. Instead, automate the system-wide theme settings on your desktop and mobile and switch the same for Google Search (check the steps above for both web and mobile versions). All the major operating systems like Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android allow users to schedule theme settings.

Lights on

You can enable and schedule dark mode on your Android phone and switch between light and dark themes on Google Search. It's the best of both worlds and doesn't require any input from you to make changes.