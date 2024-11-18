Key Takeaways Google is reportedly migrating ChromeOS over to Android.

Speculations suggest a Pixel Laptop could be the first to run the new Android desktop version.

To reach full potential, Android would need desktop-like features currently present in ChromeOS.

When it comes to software, Google has a history of taking unexpected turns. Take Fuchsia OS, for example — after eight years of development, it's still limited to just a few Google Nest speakers. Now, a reliable leaker claims that Google might be working on a bold new direction: migrating ChromeOS fully over to Android.

According to Android guru Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), Google is reportedly undertaking a "multi-year project to fully transition ChromeOS into Android." Earlier this year, Google revealed plans to integrate portions of the Android stack into ChromeOS. For instance, ChromeOS now uses Android's Bluetooth stack for better connectivity and speed. The company also plans to adopt Android's Linux kernel for ChromeOS, but Rahman suggests the scope of this initiative is far more ambitious.

Rahman claims Google's ultimate goal is to migrate ChromeOS entirely to Android. While past rumors hinted at the possibility of merging Android and ChromeOS into a new operating system, this development seems to be a complete overhaul of ChromeOS. Rahman even suggests that Google might eventually ship a "Chromebook" running on Android.

Turning ChromeOS into Android could be a smart move

The report speculates that this shift to Android is part of Google's strategy to compete more effectively with the iPad. In fact, in a related leak, Android Headlines revealed that Google might be working on a new Pixel Laptop, which could potentially be the first device to run this desktop version of Android.

There is still a long way to go though, before Android can rival the capabilities of ChromeOS. To bridge the gap, Google would need to introduce features like improved keyboard and mouse support, external monitor support, multiple desktop support, and other desktop-like features that ChromeOS already excels at.

While Google is already making strides in this direction, with desktop-style windowing feature potentially debuting in the Android 15 QPR update, these features are reported to be part of Google's "Android-on-laptop" project.

We believe that merging ChromeOS into Android could actually be a smart move. For years, the Android tablet market has struggled to produce a true competitor to the iPad. With Google reportedly adding desktop-like features to Android, it could become the OS we've been waiting for on large screens. The iPad lacks the full desktop experience many want, and Google's project could be the solution.