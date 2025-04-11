Summary Google is laying off hundreds of employees from its unified Platforms and Devices division.

Layoffs are a part of the company's efforts to streamline its workforce and boost efficiency.

The move comes just months after Google offered a voluntary exit program to employees.

Like other tech giants, Google went on a hiring spree during the pandemic, fueled by the surge in demand across all its verticals. However, with the post-pandemic slowdown in consumption and the advent of AI, the company has shifted focus toward streamlining its workforce to cut costs and boost efficiency. Earlier this year, as part of these efforts, Google even offered a voluntary exit program to its US employees working on Android, Pixel, and other projects. Now, a new report indicates the company has reportedly laid off hundreds of employees from this unified division.

In April 2024, Google undertook a major internal reorganization, aiming to accelerate the integration of AI across its product ecosystem. As part of this, the company combined the Android and Pixel teams into "Platform and Devices," led by Rick Osterloh. This unified division looks after almost all of Google's popular products and services, including Pixel, Chrome, ChromeOS, Google Photos, etc.

So, it came as a surprise when, just nine months later, the company offered a “voluntary exit program” to its US employees in the Platforms and Devices division. Essentially, Google was telling employees that they could move on, if they wanted to, by taking a nice severance package.

A report from The Information