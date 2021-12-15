Google Translate was left stuck with its trusty blue and white design for years, having not even made the jump to the monocolor design many other Google apps switched before Material You was conceived. Instead, Translate skipped right to the wallpaper-based design first introduced in Android 12 — if you own a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, that is. For other phones, the old blue-and-white interface remains active to this day. That’s finally changing, at least for older Pixel phones.

9to5Google reports that its contributors are starting to see the Material You redesign on their older Pixel phones, popping up on both version 6.26 and 6.27 on the Pixel 4 XL and 5. That indicates that the design is coming as part of a server-side rollout, so you likely won’t receive it by simply installing the latest release available on APK Mirror.

It’s great to see Google finally updating the aging interface for more phones, but it still strikes us as weird that the company just won’t roll out the redesigned app for all devices. We’re not sure what the holdup could be, as virtually all other Google apps have already been updated with Material You elements across the whole Android ecosystem, including phones running Android 11 and lower. Whatever the holdup, let’s hope that Google will soon get Translate updated on all Android phones.

