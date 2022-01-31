Google Translate has needed a new coat of paint for a long time. The app's current UI was initially rolled out several years ago and is still based on Google's original vision for Material Design from 2014. And while Google Translate has finally received a redesign based on the latest Material You guidelines, it was exclusive to Pixel phones long enough. It seems that won't be the case for much longer, as slowly but surely, Google has begun rolling out the newly-redesigned app to non-Pixel phones.

Reports online have begun surfacing indicating that the Material You redesign for the Google Translate app is starting to show up on more phones, and it doesn't require Android 12. I got it to show up on an aging Android 10 device, further confirming that the rollout should be pretty far-reaching. You obviously won't get Material You's signature dynamic theming if you have an older OS version, defaulting to blue colors instead of some based on your wallpaper, but the redesigned, hamburger menu-less layout and all other design cues are there. It's one of the more radical redesigns that a Google app has undergone in recent times, and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

If you want to check it out on your device, make sure your Google Translate app is fully updated. The Material You design seems to come as part of a server-side upgrade, as when I initially installed the app to test this out, I got the old UI at first. However, closing the app from the Recents menu and opening it again seems to do the trick. You can also try clearing your cache if this doesn't work for you. Should the new design still doesn't show up for you, just wait a few weeks — we wouldn't be surprised if this is a staged rollout, especially on older phones and operating systems.

