Google Translate is a nifty tool for understanding foreign languages on the go. It can take input in the form of text, images, or voice and translate it into the language of your choice. Although it is available on the web and mobile, the former is a limited version. The app works on both Android and iOS, but Google Pixel owners get access to the latest features. We show you how to use Google Translate on most devices, whether you use it on your phone or desktop PC.

How accurate is Google Translate?

Google Translate has come a long way since its inception in 2006 as a statistical machine translation (SMT) service. It first translated the source text into English and then the desired language. It then performed a word-for-word match, which had poor results.

It transitioned to Google Neural Machine Translation (GNMT) in 2016, which uses deep learning techniques. However, the accuracy depends on the language since Translate sometimes uses SMT. According to a 2021 UCLA study on emergency department instructions, researchers found the highest accuracy rate for English to Spanish (94%). The lowest recorded rate was for English to Armenian (55%). The study considered the seven commonly spoken languages in the US.

Related How to translate a PDF document with Google Translate Turning a PDF multilingual with Google Translate

Google Translate continuously tweaks its translation techniques, and its progress over the years is undeniable. Although it can't decipher subtleties, it works for regular use. You can translate instruction manuals, simple phrases, and chat messages. But don't use it to joke around in an unknown language since it might backfire.

When translating words within images, the accuracy depends on the clarity of the text. Google Translate may struggle with small, blurry, or stylized fonts.

How to use Google Translate on mobile

The Google Translate app is available on Android and iOS. We show you how to use the app on any mobile device.

The following steps work on Android and iOS. We use an Android phone for our tutorial, but iPhone users can follow along.

How to use Google Translate with an existing picture in your gallery

Launch Google Translate. Choose a source language by tapping the option in the upper-left corner. Choose a target language by tapping the box in the upper-right corner. Swap the language options by tapping the two arrow buttons between them. Select the gallery icon in the lower-left corner of the screen. Choose an image from your gallery. The app translates the text in the picture. Close

Manually check for updates in the Google Play Store to ensure you have the latest version of the Google Translate app.

How to use Google Translate with a new picture

Point your camera at a picture to get a live, in-image translation. Here's how to translate a picture in real time:

Open Google Translate. Tap the Camera icon at the bottom of the screen. Choose the source and target languages. Select Detect Language in the source field if you want the app to choose it automatically. Close Point your smartphone camera at the picture you want to translate. After the app translates the image, click a picture with your camera. You can share or listen to the translated text. Close

How to use Google Translate with handwritten text

You can use Google Translate to recognize and translate handwritten text, whether you use a stylus or your finger to draw.

Launch Google Translate. Tap Enter text. Select the pencil icon at the top of the screen. Close Write the word you want to translate in the window at the bottom. The translated word appears at the top of the screen. Close

How to use Google Translate offline

When traveling, you might experience spotty network connectivity. The Google Translate app lets you download select languages to your device. Connect to Wi-Fi to avoid data usage charges and erratic downloads. Make sure to download your preferred languages and have them handy before your next trip.

Here's how to download languages on Google Translate:

Connect to a reliable Wi-Fi network and launch the Translate app. Select the language you want to download from the bottom of the screen. Tap the download icon next to the language. If you don't see the icon, the app can't download it. Close Tap Download. The language has a checkmark next to it if the app downloaded it successfully. Close

How to use Google Translate on the web

Here's how to translate text within an image on the browser:

Open the Google Translate website. Click Images. Select Detect language or choose the source and target language. Select Browse your files to upload an image from your computer. Turn on the Show original toggle to view the original and translated texts side-by-side.

Transcend language barriers with Google Translate

Google Translate helps you communicate on the go by translating text and speech. The app supports 133 languages and can easily interpret documents and websites. With the tips in this guide, you can translate text within images in a few steps. Unleash the tool's full potential by reading our comprehensive guide on Google Translate.