Google Translate has many useful features beyond text-to-text translation, one of which is voice-to-text translation. This handy tool can translate and transcribe audio files or live speech in the Google Translate app in seconds offline and online. Voice-to-text translation is available on the desktop and mobile versions of Google Translate. You can use the Android or iOS Google Translate app to access this feature, although thanks to their Tensor chips, only Pixel devices like the Google Pixel 8 Pro have the real-time translation tool, Live Translate.

How voice-to-text translation works on Google Translate

Depending on whether you use the desktop or mobile version of Google Translate, you'll access slightly different voice-to-text translation features. The mobile app can format transcribed audio with punctuation and capital letters, whereas the web app cannot do either.

Voice-to-text translation cannot produce live captions in real time. This feature is called Live Translate on Pixel phones with Tensor chips and Galaxy S24 phones. Live Translate can also automatically translate text that appears on the screen.

How to use Google Translate to convert voice to text on mobile

This section includes images showing voice-to-text translation on a Pixel phone with the Google Translate app for Android. However, the method is the same for Android or iOS devices.

Tap the download button when selecting a language to translate to or from. Downloading a language means you can translate audio or text when your phone is offline.

How to translate words or short sentences

Follow these steps to translate and transcribe single words or short sentences. Skip to the next section to transcribe longer audio (for example, speeches).

Open the Google Translate app. Tap the language on the left to select the language you want to translate from. Close Tap the language on the right to select the language you want to translate to. Tap the microphone button at the bottom of the screen to start recording. Speak or play your audio file. Close

Google Translate automatically stops and transcribes your audio when it detects a break or when you tap the stop button. You can listen to the translated text by tapping the speaker icon underneath.

How to translate longer audio

For longer audio, like speeches or news reports, tell Google Translate to stop recording only when prompted. This means you can put your phone down and leave it while it translates and transcribes the audio.

Open the Google Translate app. Tap the language on the left to select the language you want to translate from. Tap the language on the right to select the language you want to translate to. Tap the microphone button at the bottom of the screen to start recording. Tap the Transcribe button in the center of your screen. Close Speak or play your audio file. Tap the Cog button in the lower-left corner of your screen to switch between original and translated text. Tap the stop button to end the recording. Close

Tap the star button in the upper-right corner of your screen to save the transcript.

Google Translate adds punctuation and capitalizes letters at the beginning of sentences. It also transcribes text in chunks during recording, not after you stop recording, so you can check the translation as the app records.

How to translate conversations

The Google Translate app has a helpful interface for translating conversations. This feature makes it easy to converse in two languages without repeating the steps for translating voice to text.

Open the Google Translate app. Tap the Conversation button in the lower-left corner. Close Tap the language above the microphone on the left to select the language you want to translate from. Tap the language above the microphone on the right to select the language you want to translate to. Tap the speech bubble button in the upper-right corner of your screen to split the screen horizontally so that both speakers can see translations. Close

Tap the cog button in the upper-right corner of the screen to make Google Translate automatically read out translated text.

You can now tap the middle microphone button to automatically switch between speakers or tap the microphone buttons under each language to switch between speakers.

How to use Google Translate to convert voice to text on a desktop

The Google Translate web app doesn't have as much functionality for voice-to-text translation as the Android or iOS app, so use the mobile apps. However, you can still use it to transcribe audio and listen to the transcribed text.

Go to the Google Translate website on any web browser. Click Text in the upper-left corner of your screen. Click the drop-down button above the left text box to select the language you want to translate from. Click the drop-down button above the right text box to select the language you want to translate to. Click the microphone button in the left text box. Speak or play your audio file. Click the stop button to end the recording.

The Google Translate web app continues transcribing audio until you press stop. It can translate up to 5,000 characters at a time and doesn't fill in breaks with punctuation.

Use Google Translate to translate any audio into text

Whether you're listening to a speech, having a conversation, or don't want to type, Google Translate's voice-to-text tools can help. Improve your language skills with one of the best educational Android apps and minimize your reliance on Google Translate.