Summary Google Translate is getting an "Ask a question" feature.

Feature is expected to use Gemini to provide context around translations.

An updated account switcher UI will also be added to Google Translate soon.

Google Translate's gotten pretty darn good at what it does. It can translate just about any language to any other language, even acting as a real-time interpreter to help facilitate conversations between people who don't share a language in common. Translation's not an exact science, though; many phrases don't have an exact one-to-one equivalent in other languages. According to Android Authority, the app should soon pick up the ability to get a little more context around the translations it creates.

In an APK teardown, Android Authority found evidence that the Translate app will soon be getting a new floating action button (think the Compose button in Gmail) labeled "Ask a question." As there's currently not any functionality attached to the button, it appears the feature is in the early stages of development. AA speculates that the button will invoke a Gemini-powered feature that does what the button says: let you ask specific questions about the translation Google gave.

A lot can go wrong in machine translation. While human interpreters have the ability to judge tone and intent in translating text from one language to another, applications like Google Translate do not. This can lead to issues ranging from translated text coming across a little stilted to translations flatly missing the mark and failing to convey critical information. AI is prone to mistakes, too, but it having an extra "pair of eyes" on complex translations should still be a help.

'Ask a question' is coming... sometime

AA found mentions of this new button in the code for Google Translate v9.1.76.720631521.2, but again, there was no functionality attached at the time, nor any info to go by that detailed what the button will do, specifically. It does seem highly plausible that the feature will employ Gemini, though, seeing as how it's the only Google product that can directly answer user questions.

One more small but noteworthy detail: Android Authority says Translate will also be getting a new account switcher UI in its settings menu. AA expects that to roll out in the next release.