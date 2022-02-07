The Google Translate app is getting some new widgets with Material You flavor. The app probably won't require an update to enable as the widgets are already present, but they're not unlocked for use yet. Both the design and release mechanism are reminiscent of the new YouTube Music widget that appeared a few months ago. They're very in keeping with Google's current design language.

When the Translate widgets go live is anyone's guess. We only know they exist courtesy of Esper's Mishaal Rahman, who identifies them as Saved Translations and Quick Actions. On Twitter, Rahman has provided screenshots of both the secret widgets. Saved translations gives you instant access to translations you think you'll use frequently. They're in a scrollable list with handy buttons to copy, speak, and favorite. The quick actions widget looks quite dynamic with multiple layouts depending on how large it is on your home screen. It can offer shortcuts to the app, voice translation, conversation mode, camera translation, and more. Again, the design is a lot like the YouTube Music widget.

These widgets both participate in the Android 12 Material You color palette. That means they'll adopt colors that compliment your wallpaper and icons (if you have that enabled). However, the inconsistent nature of Android 12 theming can make these admittedly lovely widgets stick out. As usual, Rahman was able to tweak his device to show the widgets, but normies will have to wait. Regardless, you should be able to add these widgets to your meticulously crafted home screen before too long.

