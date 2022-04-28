We've known that Google Translate was working on its own Material You-themed widgets for a few months, but Google just tweeted out formal confirmation for what at least one of them will look like. It doesn't seem to be widely available yet, but we have to assume a rollout is imminent in the context of the announcement.

Google Translate picked up a Material You-themed redesign late last year, but its "widget" didn't get the same treatment — if we can really even call the single-language-pair shortcut that it offered via the widget menu before that. In February, two new widgets for the app were spotted in development: a Saved Translations widget that lets you view recent translations and a Translate Quick Actions widget that offered shortcuts to features like voice translation, conversation mode, and camera-based translations, with options changing dynamically based on size.

2 Images

Close

The two widgets whey they appeared in development earlier. Images via @Mishaal Rahman.

We aren't sure if both of the two previously discovered widgets are rolling out as part of today's announcement, but the Google Twitter account tweeted out confirmation of the Translate Quick Actions widget, indicating that it should be available soon:

Testing on my own devices, I haven't been able to trigger the new Google Translate widget, even with the latest version of the app. The widget(s) may require an even newer version that's still rolling out or there might be a server-side feature flag component that Google has to finish deploying widely first.

Android 13's new QR code scanner is live for everyone in Beta 1, and it’s blazing fast

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ryne Hager (2990 Articles Published) Ostensibly a senior editor, in reality just some verbose dude who digs on tech, loves Android, and hates anticompetitive practices. His only regret is that he didn't buy a Nokia N9 in 2012. Email tips or corrections to ryne at androidpolice dot com. More From Ryne Hager