You’ll be able to do more with your translated text

Google Translate's integration with Lens is nothing short of ingenious. For years, both services have been saving lives (or grades) by assisting with homework and helping us better interact with the (foreign) world around us. The relationship yielded even more fruits on Android last year, with Google Lens getting the ability to perform offline translations and a new Translate button on the screenshot pop-up tool. Now, Google is further scaling up the union with an even tighter integration of the apps on both Android and iOS.

Google recently updated its support page to highlight a new functionality coming to the iOS Translate app. According to the post, you’ll be able to perform instant translation, captured image translation, and imported photo translation, all in one place. In addition, the company says it has added the ability to select the translated text and perform actions such as copying, searching, and sending to Translate's homepage. To try out the new experience, all you need to do is launch Google Translate on iOS and tap the camera icon from the homepage.

Google intends to further improve the experience in the coming months. You can expect additional functionality like partial translation, which will allow you to switch between the source text and your translation, and it will even be possible to make source text selections.

These are all the features coming to iOS, but Google says they’ll arrive on Android in a few months.

That said, Translate on Android already provides a consolidated experience for instant translation, captured image translation, and imported photo translation, but they’re a bit more limited. For example, the captured image and imported photo translation interfaces allow you to send your text to Translate's home screen but lack partial translation and the functionality for copying or searching text. Instant translation, on the other hand, lacks all those features altogether.

It’s a bit of a bummer that Android devices won’t be getting the improved Google Translate experience as soon as iOS. However, there’s no doubt that it will improve the app’s usefulness even more when it finally arrives.

How to move from Spotify to another music service like Apple Music or YouTube Music If you want to for, you know, reasons

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email