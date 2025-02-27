Summary Google Translate is getting a new AI-powered "Ask a follow-up" feature for refining translations.

The feature lets users adjust tone, style, simplify text, and even tweak regional variants.

It's currently not widely available, but a global rollout is expected soon.

Translating text has become easier recently with features like Circle to Search and Live Translate on Pixel phones, but many of us still rely on the Google Translate app for most translations. While Google has been updating apps like Gmail, Docs, and Messages with new AI features, the Translate app has been left behind — until now. It seems like the app is gearing up for its next big AI upgrade.

According to a leak from app researcher AssembleDebug (via Android Authority), Google is preparing a new AI-powered feature for Google Translate. Currently, the app lets you translate using text, voice, or the camera, but this new feature could help you refine the translated text even more.

Google Translate is getting a big AI upgrade soon

The new feature will reportedly add an "Ask a follow-up" button that'll appear after you've entered text for translation. Once the text is translated, this button will let you refine the translation even further. For instance, if the translation doesn't make sense, you can ask Google Translate for an alternate version.

In addition, you'll be able to adjust the tone, style, or even simplify the translation for better understanding. You can also tweak the text to fit regional variants or listen to the translated text. And if that's not enough, you can use Gemini and Translate together to fine-tune the translation to your needs. For example, in the demo, the user asked to make the translation “sound funny, like a technical nerd,” and the app handled it effortlessly.

This feature might not seem groundbreaking, but it could be super helpful for getting more context around translations or even for learning a new language. However, since it relies on AI, it will likely require an active internet connection to work.

This isn't the first time we've heard about this feature. It was first spotted last month, but back then, the functionality was unclear. Now, AssembleDebug has manually enabled the feature in Google Translate version 9.3.78.731229477.7, confirming how it works. Although it's not widely available yet, the fact that it can be enabled manually suggests that a global rollout might be just around the corner.