Google Translate is one of the most popular translation apps. It works on Android phones and most Android tablets and is compatible with iPhones. The app is packed with features, including the ability to download language packs offline, automatic language detection, and more.

One of our favorite features is the app's camera mode. When you point your phone to any written text, Google Translate instantly translates it into the language of your choice. It's particularly useful when traveling, allowing you to understand directions or a menu without typing anything. The feature is available on Android and iOS. We focus on iOS for this guide.

Translating live content using your iPhone's camera with Google Translate

The most commonly used option is the one that lets you translate a live image from your iPhone's camera in real time. Although this feature is impressive and usually very effective, it doesn't require much effort, as it's designed to be seamless and easy to use.

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Translate app. At the bottom of the screen, select the input and output languages. The input language is on the left. Ensure it matches the text you wish to translate. If the text's language is unclear, let Google Translate detect it automatically, though it may occasionally lead to confusion. The output language is the one on the right. Set it to the language you want the text translated into. After choosing the languages, tap the Camera icon in the lower-right corner. Point your camera at any text you see so that it can be translated in real time. Tap the shutter icon to pause the image and stop it from moving with your phone. To translate text from an image you've taken, tap the Gallery icon and select the photo from your iPhone's gallery.

Interacting with translated text

In addition to having Google Translate work with the entire image, you can refine what to do with the text.

Tap Show original text to stop translating the entire image.

to stop translating the entire image. Tap a word or a sentence to show the translation in the bottom panel. You can also translate part of a sentence by dragging the selection anchors.

Use the bottom panel to copy text, listen to the translated text, and search Google for the selected text.

Improve your translation results

While Google Translate's camera feature is particularly convenient, especially when traveling, it isn't perfect and may not always work optimally. To ensure you get the best results, turn off your camera's flash and provide the source language when possible instead of letting Google detect it automatically. It often struggles with uncommon fonts. For the best results, translate text that is in clear, common fonts.

Communicate more easily with Google Translate

In addition to translating live documents and text from images, Google Translate offers plenty of options to help you get around and communicate with people when you're traveling, even if you don't speak the local language. Check out our detailed guide on how to use Google Translate to the fullest and travel with peace of mind.