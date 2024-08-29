Key Takeaways Google's second-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is a significant improvement over its predecessor.

Dual-screen conversation mode in Google Translate is now accessible on various foldable phones using the Translate app.

The addition of in-app access to the feature shows how Google Assistant is on its way out in favor of Google Gemini.

When the Google Pixel Fold was released last year, people were excited that Google was finally dipping its toes into the foldable and flippable phone market. Unfortunately, however, the Pixel Fold was, for all intents and purposes, a $1,800 rough draft, and it showed when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and other advanced-generation foldable smartphones. With the second-generation foldable, Google took some massive steps, and it finally looks like a phone that wasn’t conceived in 2014. The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (not the Pixel Fold 2) is a huge leap forward for Google’s foldable phones, and we are extremely pleased with its advancement. Foldable phones have some unique features that standardized smartphones don’t have access to, and there are few better displays of this than with Google Translate. Translate is always getting tinkered with, and Google quietly added a way to take advantage of two screens within the Translate app.

First found by Android Authority, Google Translate’s dual-screen conversation mode, officially known as interpreter mode, was added directly to the app on certain foldable phones a few months ago. The dual-screen interpreter mode was originally announced for the Pixel Fold, making it easier to have conversations with people who speak different languages. However, that mode was only accessible using Google Assistant, asking it to “turn on interpreter mode.” Now, people with foldable phones that can use the dual-screen conversation feature can access it on the Translate app by tapping a few additional prompts. There was no announcement of the feature nor support documents.

Some Android 14 foldables get the feature

(Source: Android Authority)

When dual-screen interpreter mode was announced for the Pixel Fold, other foldable phone manufacturers wanted in on the action. Namely, Samsung unveiled its own version of the feature for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While the dual-screen interpreter was exclusive to the Pixel Fold and only accessible with Google Assistant, the floodgates opened up for the feature with its addition to the Translate app. It doesn’t just work with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but it works on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, too. Additionally, it works on all Samsung and Google foldables running Android 14, according to Android Authority.

If there’s anything that the addition of an in-app shortcut for this feature screams to us, it’s that Google Assistant is well on its way out, to be replaced by Google Gemini. Gemini is the main smart assistant on the Pixel 9 series of phones, and while Gemini is almost a year into its rebranded renaissance, we originally were a bit conflicted about using it as a replacement for Assistant.