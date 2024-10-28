Key Takeaways Google has been focusing on integrating Gemini AI into its core services to enhance the user experience.

The new course, Prompting Essentials, aims to teach essential AI prompting skills to help users save time and enhance creativity.

It is priced at $49 and upon completion, users will receive a certificate that can add value to their resumes and professional profiles.

Gemini and AI have been central to nearly everything Google has done so far in 2024. From integrating AI into Gmail and Google Drive to even showcasing Project Astra, AI has been woven into Google's core services. However, developing these advanced AI features is only part of the equation — it's equally important that users know how to make the most of them. That's why Google is launching a new course designed to teach everyone how to get the most out of AI.

Google today announced the launch of a new course, Prompting Essentials, designed to teach everyone how to make the most of AI. Not everyone knows how to use AI properly, but according to Google, this course will teach people essential prompting skills and techniques, helping them "enhance creativity, save time, and accomplish more."

The course has been developed by the AI experts at Google, and it uses simple activities and relatable workplace examples to teach users how to use Gemini in their daily life. There are several hands-on exercises in which learners will have to use generative AI to perform everyday tasks like summarizing emails, creating key points from lengthy texts, brainstorming ideas, analyzing data, and getting feedback on their presentations.

Google is ramping up efforts to educate the masses on AI

Source: Google

Post competition of the course, Google will also provide learners with a certificate that they can add to their resumes and professional profiles. This credential could prove valuable for those pursuing roles in AI prompting. Additionally, Google has partnered with companies like Rocket Companies and Siemens to offer this new course to their employees.

The course has a one-time fee of $49. Once purchased, you'll have access to the full program, which is currently available only in English. Keep in mind that Prompting Essentials is a part of Google's Career Essentials program, which is different from Google Career Certificates.

While Career Certificates offer in-depth training (which can take up to six months to complete) for roles in fields like IT and Data Analytics, Google Career Essentials focuses on building in-demand skills in under 10 hours. The Prompting Essentials course is ideal for those who want to quickly upskill in AI.