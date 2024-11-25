Key Takeaways Google Gemini app is being revamped to streamline AI capabilities and reduce visual clutter.

Changes in the UI include consolidating post-response options into a single bottom sheet.

The new UI features circular buttons for easier navigation and a card-style layout for menu items.

Google has fleshed out the Gemini app as a gateway to most of the AI capabilities the company has developed in the last two years, going as far as giving users an option to replace Assistant with Gemini. However, this sudden influx of features and options tucked into the Gemini app has created visual clutter, and housekeeping is the need of the hour. Thankfully, a recent APK teardown revealed someone at Google has the same idea.

Whenever an app receives a boatload of new features in a short time, the additions aren't placed in well thought-out locations of the UI. Moreover, some new features may see more use than others, prompting app devs to reconsider how they are accessed. We saw this happen with WhatsApp's AI search bar and Communities tab in the days leading up to its big redesign, and now Gemini is in a similar state of disarray.

Interestingly, app researcher AssembleDebug told Android Authority that Google could shake up the Gemini app UI. Changes hidden in version 15.46.36 of the Google app allowed the tipster to share what the changes may look like before they roll out to everyone.

For instance, under every Gemini response, you have shortcuts to rate it, perform a Google search, share the response, or copy its contents. Other options like exporting the content to Docs or Gmail, reviewing other drafts, and reporting the response are hidden in the three-dot overflow menu under the response. We also see duplication of options between these two menus, like that to select text. Moreover, most of the overflow menu's options are available when you long-press any response.

Current long-press menu in Gemini (left) and the new UI (right)

In the new UI, all the post-response options are consolidated into a single bottom sheet that's accessible when you long-press the response or use the overflow menu button now repositioned at the top.

Consolidation isn't the only change

Current overflow menu in Gemini (left) and the new UI (right)

The bottom sheet has circular buttons to like, dislike, and revisit other drafts at the top and all the other menu options listed underneath. More importantly, I was happy to note that the new UI has a card-style layout with each menu item encased in a rectangle of its own. Items previously distinguished by a line separator don't get a rectangle like that.

Overall, the changes are pleasant and much-needed considering the app was starting to feel cluttered with duplication between menus. Now, although the access methods aren't new, the menus are more consolidated. That said, these changes are still a work-in-progress, and there's no telling when they'll come the stable version of the app.