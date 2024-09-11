Disabilities shouldn't hold you back from using your devices to their fullest. If you're hard of hearing, features like Bluetooth hearing aid support can stream audio from your phone to your ear device, even if it isn't a big, expensive phone. There's also the speech-to-text feature on your Android phone. Text-to-speech (TTS) is the reverse for the visually impaired. It turns written text into spoken words.

Text-to-speech is perfect for accessibility when you struggle to see on-screen words, have reading difficulties, or don't want to read. Plus, it allows you to multitask. Proofreading is also easier with TTS because you'll hear your content out loud. Here's how to use the feature for better reading.

Select phone models may not have Text-to-speech and Select to Speak pre-installed. Download the Android Accessibility Suite app from the Google Play Store to get these features.

How to set up Text-to-speech on Android

Before using text-to-speech, tailor how text is read aloud. You'll choose a preferred TTS engine from your accessibility menu. The engine is the software or voice that reads aloud the text you select, whether it's an article, a message, or other written content.

Most Android phones use Google's Speech Recognition & Synthesis for TTS. Galaxy phones use the Samsung text-to-speech engine. Also, you can download different engines from the Google Play Store for free if you want variety. When you choose your preferred TTS engine, it takes the words you want to hear and turns them into audio using pre-recorded voice samples or synthetic voices. The engine controls the language, pronunciation, and voice quality.

You can adjust the speech rate and pitch to make the voice sound natural or easier to understand. When done, preview your settings before applying them so that everything sounds right. Here's how to set up text-to-speech:

Open your phone's Settings app. On a Google Pixel, go to Accessibility > Text-to-speech output. On a Samsung Galaxy, go to Settings > Accessibility > Installed apps > Select to speak. Turn on the feature and go to Settings > Text-to-speech settings. Choose your preferred engine. Close Choose the language you want texts read aloud in. Adjust the slider under Speech rate to set how fast or slow your phone reads text. Adjust the slider under Pitch to set the tone of the voice that reads texts. A high pitch makes the voice sound youthful or lively. A low pitch makes it deep and serious. Your phone automatically applies the settings. Tap the play button at the bottom of the menu to hear them. Make adjustments afterward, if necessary, and replay.

How to install Text-to-speech voice data

Google gives you a choice of languages when setting up text-to-speech. Each comes with voice data. You can download more to personalize your experience. The voice data is a set of recordings or samples of speech the TTS engine uses to generate spoken language.

For example, if your preferred language is English, you'll download voice data containing different voices, accents, and pronunciations. You may prefer a voice that sounds like it's from Texas, California, or New York. The voice data or languages you can use for text-to-speech are based on your device's language settings.

If you add voice data, first install a language in the Language & input menu. Then, its voice data becomes available for download. Follow the steps below to download and use voice data for TTS:

On a Google Pixel, go to Settings > Accessibility > Text-to-speech output. On a Samsung Galaxy, go to Settings > Accessibility > Installed apps > Select to speak > Settings > Text-to-speech settings. Tap the cog icon beside Preferred engine to access TTS options. Select Install voice data. Close Choose a language. Then, tap the download icon beside its voice data to install it. If multiple voice data is available, tap your preferred voice to use it for TTS. Close

How to use Select to Speak on Android

After configuring your TTS settings, you'll use Select to Speak to narrate texts. This feature allows you to highlight text or area on your screen, and your device reads it out loud. When you activate it, you'll add an accessibility button to the side of your screen for easy access or hold the volume buttons instead. If you skip this step, you can't use Select to Speak until you re-activate the feature and set up the button or volume controls. Here's how to do it:

On a Google Pixel, go to Settings > Accessibility > Select to speak. On a Samsung Galaxy, go to Settings > Accessibility > Installed apps > Select to speak. Tap the toggle button to activate the feature. Grant full device control permission to the feature. Close Choose how you want to access the feature. You can use the accessibility button or volume key shortcuts. Open a website, app, or document you want to read. Then, hold your accessibility shortcut. Tap the Play button to make the feature read everything on the screen. To read specific parts, press and drag across the screen to highlight them. Then, tap the Play button. Close Tap the Stop button to end the process.

Let your Android read to you

Text-to-speech is one of many accessibility features on your device that makes everyday tasks easier. There's also Live Transcribe. It turns spoken words into on-screen text in real time, which is helpful if you're hard of hearing and struggle to participate in conversations. Explore your Settings menu to customize your device and enjoy more inclusive technology.