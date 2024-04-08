Summary Google Search is now testing a Short Videos filter for mobile users, showing content like YouTube Shorts and TikTok videos in a two-column layout.

The short video format is gaining popularity for information delivery due to its engaging and visual nature, despite credibility concerns.

The possibility of a widespread rollout remains, once testing concludes, but there's no word yet on a similar filter for desktop search.

Google Search is everyone’s go-to resource for web links on the internet, whether they lead to articles like this one, videos on YouTube, images, or even short videos. Google’s attempts to ride the short video hype train have been mostly limited to YouTube Shorts, but the company is now taking cognizance of the format’s important role in information delivery as well. Search users may see a new Short Videos filter appear in Search shortly.

The short video format was popularized by apps like Snapchat and TikTok in the social media space, and was quickly mimicked by Instagram Reels and YouTube’s Shorts. Now, there are creators who exclusively focus on creating short-format content, and there is an argument for the format’s popularity for information like instructionals and news. This is a promising avenue for content delivery because it is crisp, engaging, and visual, even though credibility concerns may remain.

Until recently, Google bundled Shorts and other short video content along with other web links in search results, or under the results filter titled Videos. Recently, SEO consultant Brodie Clark spotted Google testing a new Short Videos search filter for users on mobile worldwide. The new test joins similar new filters like Forums, and UK-specific filters like Products and Product Sites.

The new search filter is promising

When activated, the Short Videos filter shows you portrait-orientation content like Shorts from YouTube and videos from TikTok. Content is displayed in a two-column layout, and saves you the effort of prefacing or concluding your search query with keywords like Reels, Shorts, TikTok. Popular tipster and feature researcher AssembleDebug on X also spotted the new test, corroborating worldwide testing and fueling our hope for a widespread rollout once testing concludes.

Although there’s no word on a similar filter for search on the web, also accessible on desktop, what Google will do is anyone’s guess. On the one hand, short-video content is mobile-first, with most platforms encouraging users to shoot in portrait mode, making the viewing experience suboptimal on widescreen devices like laptop monitors. On the other hand, Google forced YouTube Shorts content on smart TVs, so it might as well give us the new filter in the desktop search UI.