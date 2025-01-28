Google is always adding new features and making slight tweaks to its products and services. So it should come as no surprise that the brand is currently testing a new dark theme color that can be found in Search. The change won't be that obvious to most, but for some eagle-eyed users, it will definitely be noticeable.

The good thing is that even if you don't see the change, the folks at 9to5Google have reported on it, showing off the new dark blue color that is making the rounds for some. According to the news outlet, it's unclear when this change started, but it may have been going on for at least the past few weeks.

A minor change

Close

Source: 9to5Google

As stated before, what makes this harder to catch is that the current dark theme uses a dark gray color, while the new one being tested is just a touch different, going towards a blueish color. 9to5Google included examples of this change when compared to the current color, and you can see just how small the difference is.

If you're currently not seeing this change, and want to replicate it, the news outlet recommends signing out of your account and experiencing Search using Incognito mode. Those also using the beta of the Google app on Android may be able to see this change as well.

For the most part, it doesn't look like this change is rolling out to other areas, as the main Google home page has not seen any changes. As stated before, this is something that looks like it's just being tested for now. We may see this color roll out on other Google products, or it could go away, and things could revert to normal.

There's really no telling what's going to happen at this point, but it's not something that really affects daily usage anyway. With that said, those that are constantly using beta versions of apps will see small changes come and go, like the Material Design 3 bottom bar that popped up last year. But again, it's anyone's guess if those changes will ever find their way to public versions until they show up.