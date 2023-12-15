Summary Google is testing a full-blown search page in the Play Store, potentially opening up more monetization opportunities.

The search bar is now at the top of the Search tab, requiring an extra tap but potentially making better use of the bottom bar.

This change could set a precedent for other Google apps, raising concerns about intrusive recommendations permeating other Google apps.

Google uses the Play Store to give us the best apps on Android in a reliable and secure manner, but with the Play Store pre-installed on virtually every Android device, the company also has massive monetization opportunities right there. We started seeing sponsored app placements in the search suggestions field on the Play Store app for Android earlier this year, but someone at Google may have had a brainwave because a whole search page has been spotted in the wild during testing.

The Google Play Store is no stranger to advertisements. Besides making good and popular apps which are regularly awarded and recommended by the Play Store, app developers also have the option to pay for sponsored placement of their creations. The advertising revenue contributes to Google’s earnings from the Play Store, just like its cut from in-app purchases does. The store has dedicated sections for sponsored app placement in the Games and Apps tabs accompanied by a clear Sponsored label.

Current placement of the Play Store search bar visible to most users

Back in November 2022, Google started testing app promotions squeezed into autocomplete suggestions and recommendations you see in the Play Store search field. In April this year, they transformed into full-on advertisements with a distinct Ad badge. Now, AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) has spotted Google testing a full-blown search page for the Play Store, accessible through the app’s bottom bar. For a while, Google seemed interested in pinning the search bar to the top, so it was visible and easily accessible all the time, but the new UI removes the search bar from the top in the other tabs.

The new search tab in the bottom bar of the Play Store

However, the search bar is now pinned at the top of the Search tab in the app. From a user experience standpoint, it is a step backwards because you need to tap the bottom bar first, and then the search bar itself, before your keyboard shows up — that’s one more tap than is necessary. One could argue it puts the Play Store bottom bar to better use, but the app looks incomplete with just the play button on every other tab.

Although this change is still a limited test, big tech companies backing down from monetization opportunities is a rare sight. This dedicated Search page would give Google all the real estate to categorize its sponsored content neatly, as seen in the screenshots of the test. While the extra moment you take to use the search bar would benefit the tech titan and app developers alike, there’s no telling if in-your-face recommendations would disappear from other tabs of the app. Most importantly, given Google’s penchant for uniformity in design across apps, we worry this little change sets a worrying precedent for all other Google apps with untapped monetization opportunity.