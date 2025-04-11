Summary Google is developing an AI meme generator as a Gboard feature with manual and automatic modes.

The feature, "meme studio," clearly doesn't understand memes well, and struggles to create coherent image macros.

At this stage of development, it's not yet clear what the target market for a Gboard AI meme generator is.

The word "meme" first arose in Richard Dawkins' 1976 The Selfish Gene to describe a part of culture or example of behavior passed on socially through imitation or additional ways other than genetics. But that's not what it usually means in 2025. Originally called image macros, today's memes consist of text overlaid on pictures to illustrate a sometimes serious, always partially humorous point.

Well, sometimes they're humorous. Everybody's encountered bad memes before. Soon, Google might encourage you to leverage AI within Gboard to automatically generate memes. Gboard, overall, is great, and one of the most popular Android keyboards for a reason. So far, however, the in-development tool's output appears to be even more nonsensical than human-created memes, according to a Google source that spoke with Android Authority. And that's saying something.