With Android 13 DP2, we got our first glimpse of an updated Security & Privacy shortcut in Quick Settings, combining the camera, microphone, and location toggles into one shared space. The option to dive into Android's Security menu was listed alongside these settings. Today, we're getting a glimpse into what might become of that main hub with this year's update.

These screenshots come courtesy of Mishaal Rahman of Esper.io, who shared images of a redesign for Android's Security options currently being tested. This new menu is now labeled Security & Privacy, matching the DP2 Quick Settings shortcut first spotted last month. It wouldn't be the first time Google has combined two similar submenus into a single listing to save space, though it would be the first prominent change to the settings list in Android 13.

Based on this single screenshot of the menu, it's primarily showing information from the current Security menu on Android 12. In addition to the security checkup grid up top, options for app security, Find My Device, and security updates are all shown here. There's no option to open directly into the Privacy dashboard, though it's likely listed further down in the list. Rahman notes this updated menu isn't fully working, so it's possible additional changes that could put the privacy dashboard closer to the top of the page.

We may get a new glimpse of this menu with Android 13's first beta, which should launch any day now based on Google's public roadmap. Meanwhile, Google I/O is less than a month away, where we'll likely get a much more in-depth look at this year's changes to Android.

